Lake Bachar News: Sent to minors

The Marlins optioned Bachar to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Bachar gave the Marlins 2.2 innings out of the bullpen and gave up one run during Friday's contest, dropping his ERA to 4.73 through 26.2 frames on the year. In an effort to keep their bullpen stocked with fresh arms, the Marlins will now send him back to Triple-A in favor of Janson Junk, though Bachar could still return to Miami before the end of the year.