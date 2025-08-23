Out since July 19 due to blister issues, McCullers had trouble finding the plate in his return, tossing 50 of 97 pitches for strikes and falling short of qualifying for a win in a game that the Astros never trailed in. The five free passes were a season high for the right-hander, but he's issued multiple walks in six straight big-league starts dating back to June 10, compiling a disastrous 9.38 ERA, 2.21 WHIP and 21:22 K:BB in 24 innings over that stretch. With Luis Garcia (elbow) closing in on his return, McCullers may find himself bumped from the rotation as soon as next week.