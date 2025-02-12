Lars Nootbaar News: Wins arbitration case

Nootbaar will earn $2.95 million in 2025 after winning his arbitration case with the Cardinals, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals had filed at $2.45 million. It's a substantial raise for Nootbaar, who was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 27-year-old has had trouble with injuries but has been productive when on the field, slashing .246/.348/.425 over parts of four seasons in St. Louis. Nootbaar is currently slated to be the Cardinals' everyday left fielder, although he could move to center field if the club winds up hanging on to Nolan Arenado.