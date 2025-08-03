Henderson was impressive overall Sunday, blanking Washington through his first four innings, though the Brewers would pull the right-hander after he gave up a run on back-to-back hits in the fifth. Henderson has been excellent in his brief time in the majors this season, posting a 1.78 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 25.1 innings. He should remain in the rotation for at least a couple more turns with Jacob Misiorowski (lower leg) landing on the IL. Henderson's currently in line to face the Reds on the road in his next outing.