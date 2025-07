O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Travis d'Arnaud will step in behind the dish while O'Hoppe rests after starting at catcher in both of the previous two contests. O'Hoppe has been wielding a hot bat coming out of the All-Star break, going 10-for-25 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two additional runs through his first seven games.