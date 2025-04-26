Lucas Giolito Injury: Makes final rehab start

Giolito (hamstring) allowed three runs on three hits and six walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

The six walks may jump out, but manager Alex Cora confirmed prior to the start that this would end the right-hander's time in the minors, per Henry Palattella and Brian Murphy of MLB.com. The more important number is Giolito's pitch count, which reached 85 in his fifth and final rehab outing. "He's pitching [Friday], and he should be with us in Toronto [next week]," Cora said Friday. Giolito is expected to make his season and Boston debut Wednesday against the Blue Jays.