Lucas Giolito News: Hangs in after early trouble
Giolito (6-2) took the loss in Friday's 4-1 defeat against the Cubs, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings while recording six strikeouts.
Giolito ran into trouble immediately Friday, issuing back-to-back walks and serving up a three-run homer to Seiya Suzuki before recording his first out. The right-hander recovered well from the rocky start, keeping the Cubs quiet over the next four innings before exiting in the sixth after surrendering a double to Ian Happ. Despite the tough outing, the 31-year-old has now registered at least five strikeouts in six straight starts and owns a 1.66 ERA with a 39:9 K:BB across 38 innings during that stretch. Giolito is slated to make his next start July 23 against the Phillies.
