Lucas Giolito News: Shaky in no-decision

Giolito didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out two.

That's now consecutive starts with at least four runs allowed by Giolito, who had been riding a six-game quality start streak before this recent downturn. The four innings and two punchouts were both the veteran right-hander's fewest since his June 4 outing versus the Angels. Giolito still holds a quality 3.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 72:24 K:BB over 81.2 frames, and he'll try to right the ship in Minnesota against the Twins the next time he takes the mound.