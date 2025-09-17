Giolito worked around constant traffic early, stranding multiple runners to limit the damage through four frames, but it caught up to him in the fifth. After a single and two walks loaded the bases, the right-hander was lifted, and all three inherited runners came around to score. The rough outing snapped a strong stretch in which he had posted a 1.46 ERA and 22:10 K:BB across 24.2 innings over his previous four starts. Giolito is slated to take the mound against the Blue Jays next, a tough assignment given Toronto leads MLB in runs scored in the back half of the season.