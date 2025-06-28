Lucas Giolito News: Tosses seven strong innings

Giolito (4-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on six hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings.

Giolito received plenty of run support from the Red Sox batters Saturday, and the extra rest between innings seemed to benefit the 30-year-old right-hander. He has logged four quality starts in a row and has given up only two earned runs over that span while striking out 24 batters. Giolito now sports a 3.99 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB across 58.2 innings this season. He's in line to face the Nationals on the road next weekend, when he'll look to make it three wins in four starts.