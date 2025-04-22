Luis Arraez Injury: Lands on concussion IL

The Padres placed Arraez (concussion) on the 7-day injured list prior to Monday's 6-4 loss to the Tigers.

San Diego called up infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A El Paso to fill the open spot on the 26-man active roster, but Gavin Sheets ended up picking up the start at first base in Arraez's stead Monday, while Oscar Gonzalez served as the Padres' designated hitter. Arraez experienced concussion symptoms after he collided with the Astros' Mauricio Dubon in the first inning of Sunday's 3-2 win over Houston, resulting in the 28-year-old being carted off the field and taken to a hospital. Arraez has since relayed that he's feeling well, but he'll be out for at least this week while he recovers from the concussion.