Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for June 24: Expert Picks & Insights

A packed schedule Tuesday means plenty of wagering opportunities across baseball. Let's focus on the player prop side of things and highlight three of the top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 39-20 (+11.08 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Monday

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Betting Picks

Ronald Acuna Jr. 3+ hits + runs + RBI (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Acuna began this series against the Mets by going 2-for-5 with a home run Monday. That marked his fourth straight game with two hits. Going back even further, he has posted at least two hits in eight of his last 12 games. He has been on fire since returning from injury, posting a 1.213 OPS over 28 games.

This is a great opportunity for Acuna to stay hot with Frankie Montas (lat) scheduled to make his season debut for the Mets. He did not perform well on his rehab assignment, allowing at least five runs in three of his last four outings. Over 18.2 innings in the minors, he allowed 30 hits, 25 runs and eight home runs. He also had just 12 strikeouts to go along with 10 walks. He also struggled in the majors last season, posting a 1.37 WHIP to along with his 4.84 ERA and 4.71 xERA.

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians Betting Picks

Ernie Clement over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Starting this game for the Guardians is Logan Allen, who has struggled to limit base runners throughout his career. After posting a 1.58 WHIP over 20 starts last season, he has a 1.48 WHIP across 14 outings this season. For his career, he has a 1.48 WHIP that has contributed to his career 4.55 ERA and 4.60 xFIP.

Looking to take advantage this matchup will be Clement, who is 26-for-67 (.388) with 11 runs scored over his last 16 games. He does a great job of making contact, posting an 11.1% strikeout rate this year. While right-handed hitters have limited him to a .560 OPS, he has a 1.194 OPS versus lefties.

San Diego Padres vs, Washington Nationals Betting Picks

Luis Arraez to hit a single (-185) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

It has been a down season for Arraez by his standards. Arraez hit .314 last season and has a .318 batting average for his career. However, he has hit just .279 this season. He has been more productive at the plate recently as he is on a 10-game hitting streak that has seen him hit 14-for-45 (.311).

During his 10-game hitting streak, 12 of Arraez's 14 hits have been singles. Of his 82 hits this season, only 23 of them have gone for extra bases. He won't be facing an overpowering pitcher in Trevor Williams, who has a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 1.45 WHIP this season. Left-handed hitters are batting .365 against him. While this wager comes with a lot of juice, it's still appealing based on the matchup.

