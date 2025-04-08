Luis Castillo News: Labors through five shutout innings

Castillo didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Astros after allowing five hits and two walks in five scoreless innings, striking out six.

Castillo notably escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning by getting Cam Smith to fly out. The right-hander scattered five singles and was also able to register his first scoreless start of the campaign Tuesday, but he did labor his way through five frames while needing 102 pitches to complete the outing. Castillo features a 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over his first three starts (17 innings) of 2025, and he's tentatively set to face his former Reds team at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park early next week.