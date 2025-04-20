Luis Peralta News: Optioned to Triple-A

Peralta was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Peralta will head to Triple-A after the Rockies split Sunday's doubleheader with the Nationals. The left-hander did not appear in either contest and he'll drop down a level after posting a 7.56 ERA and 2.16 WHIP with five strikeouts over 8.1 innings in nine appearances out of Colorado's bullpen so far this year. Right-hander Jaden Hill, who was called up for Sunday's doubleheader, will remain on the 26-man roster in Peralta's place.