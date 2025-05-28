Fantasy Baseball
Luis Robert

Luis Robert Injury: Battling knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 10:26am

Robert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets due to knee soreness, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Wednesday, and it's now known his absence is due to knee soreness. Michael Taylor will play center field Wednesday. Robert can be considered day-to-day, though, per Williams, White Sox manager Will Venable said Robert will likely be back for Friday's series opener against Baltimore.

Luis Robert
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
