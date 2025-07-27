Luis Robert Injury: Good news from X-rays

Robert underwent X-rays on his right forearm following Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs that came back negative, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Robert sat out Saturday's 6-1 loss due to groin tightness, but he was cleared to return to the starting nine for the series finale as a designated hitter. He went hitless in his first three plate appearances of the afternoon before he took a 101.1-mile-per-hour fastball from Daniel Palencia off of his right forearm with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Robert was able to stay in the game and seems to have avoided a significant injury, but he could be dealing with enough bruising or soreness for the White Sox to hold him out of the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Phillies.