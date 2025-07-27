Menu
Luis Robert News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 27, 2025

Roberts (groin) will bat seventh and start at designated hitter Sunday against the Cubs.

The outfielder wasn't initially included in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, but he was able to convince manager Will Venable to insert him at designated hitter, according to Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com. Robert is in the midst of a nine-game hit streak and has gone 12-for-32 (.375 average) with two home runs, four steals, nine RBI and 10 runs during that span.

