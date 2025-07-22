Menu
Luis Robert News: Getting hot at plate

Robert went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Monday against the Rays.

Robert extended his hitting streak to eight games, pre-dating the All-Star break. He has hit .393 with two home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. Robert remains in the lower half of the White Sox's batting order, but that could change if he keeps up his recent caliber of production.

