Luis Robert News: Sets career steals mark in rout

Robert went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

Robert was a thorn in the Pirates' side all game, scoring three runs for the second straight contest while setting a new career high with 24 stolen bases. The outfielder is riding a six-game hitting streak that includes two homers, six RBI, seven runs scored and two steals. For the season, he's slashing .201/.289/.343 with 10 home runs, 38 RBI and 34 runs scored across 315 plate appearances.