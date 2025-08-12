Severino was unexpectedly placed on the injured list over the weekend, prompting the Athletics to turn to rookie Luis Morales to make a start in his stead in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles. Though Kotsay didn't go into specifics regarding the Athletics' findings on Severino's medical tests, the right-hander appears to have at least avoided a high-grade oblique strain, which most likely would have ended his season. Severino still appears unlikely to return from the IL when first eligible Aug. 21, but a return before the end of the month can't entirely be ruled out.