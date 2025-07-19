Luis Severino News: Gets back into win column

Severino (3-11) earned the win over Cleveland on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Severino gave up a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez in the third inning, but those were the only runs the Guardians could muster against him. The veteran right-hander got enough run support to snap a five-game losing streak, and this was a promising performance after he logged a 7.94 ERA during the skid. Severino is still tough to roster in fantasy with a 5.10 ERA and mediocre 6.4 K/9 on the campaign, while a projected matchup in Houston his next time out won't make the veteran hurler a good streaming option.