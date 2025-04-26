Fantasy Baseball
Luis Severino News: Quality start in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Severino came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the White Sox, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The 31-year-old right-hander blanked Chicago for four innings before both offenses began to wake up, and Severino had to settle for his third quality start of the season when he left the mound after 85 pitches (58 strikes) with the score tied 3-3. After a bumpy beginning to April, he's posted a 2.29 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over his last three starts and 19.2 innings. Severino will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Rangers.

