Luis Severino News: Success continues on road

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Severino (4-11) earned the win Thursday in Houston after striking out eight and giving up two runs on four hits and no walks over seven innings.

It's the second straight victory for Severino, who has allowed five earned runs with a 19:4 K:BB across his past three outings. Severino's 4.95 ERA through 22 starts this season isn't pretty, but he still has some streaming appeal since he's pitched to a 3.03 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 59.1 innings on the road.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
