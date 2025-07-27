Menu
Luke Raley News: Losing time after Naylor trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The left-handed-hitting Raley will hit the bench for the fourth game in a row, with Seattle having faced two left-handed and two right-handed starters during that stretch. Raley had previously been holding down a strong-side platoon role, but his opportunities to play against righties will likely be more limited moving forward after Seattle acquired Josh Naylor on Thursday.

Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners
