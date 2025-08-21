It was just the third time all season that Gore was unable to make it through five innings, and each of those instances have come following the All-Star break. The All-Star left-hander is showing signs of fatigue since the second half began, submitting a 7.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB over his last seven outings (32 innings). Things are unlikely to get much easier for Gore in next week's scheduled appearance against the Yankees, who have a robust .997 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of August.