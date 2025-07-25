MacKenzie Gore News: Yields six walks in tough loss

Gore (4-10) took the loss against the Twins on Friday, allowing one run on one hit and six walks while striking out four across five innings.

Gore had issues with his command all night long, which reared its ugly head in the fifth inning, when his two wild pitches allowed Matt Wallner to advance from first to third before being brought home on a sacrifice fly by Byron Buxton. That was the only run Gore yielded, but he still took the loss after the Nationals were blanked by Zebby Matthews and the Twins' bullpen. Gore has given up two earned runs or less in four of his last five starts and has a 3.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP across 117.2 innings, with his 144 strikeouts tied with Hunter Brown and Dylan Cease for fourth most in the majors. Gore has taken the loss in five of his last seven starts, and he'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, slated for next week on the road against the Astros.