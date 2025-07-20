Marcell Ozuna News: Back in lineup Sunday

Ozuna will start at designated hitter and bat sixth Sunday versus the Yankees.

Ozuna was withheld from the lineup in each of Atlanta's previous three contests in what appears to be a performance-related benching, but he'll back in the starting nine for the series finale versus New York. His exit from the lineup came as Atlanta prioritized getting its two catchers -- Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin -- into the lineup. Baldwin is getting the nod at catcher Sunday while Murphy is receiving rest, allowing Ozuna to at least temporarily reclaim his role at DH.