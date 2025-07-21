Marcell Ozuna News: Says he's over hip issue

Ozuna indicated after Sunday's loss to the Yankees that he's no longer bothered by the sore hip that was impacting his performance earlier in the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. "It was my hip earlier this season, but now I feel fantastic," Ozuna said. "I just lost my confidence at the plate. I just lost my timing, and that's what I've been battling. As soon as I get my timing back, everything's coming like last year and the year before."

The veteran slugger has lost his regular spot in the starting lineup while Atlanta gives catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin time at DH, and Ozuna's .139/.262/.333 slash line through 42 plate appearances in July, including an 0-for-4 effort Sunday, doesn't make much of a case for him to regain it. He also acknowledged the trade rumors surrounding him as the team's playoff odds continue to shrink, but Ozuna didn't give any hint as to whether he would use his 10-and-5 rights to veto a deal. "That's my agent and [Atlanta GM] Alex [Anthopoulos], that's what they're working on," he said. "I don't know. " Until he shows signs of life at the plate, Ozuna's fantasy value, and value as a trade asset, will both be low.