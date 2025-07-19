Marcell Ozuna News: Sitting third straight
Ozuna isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Ozuna will miss a third consecutive start at DH on Saturday, as Atlanta appears to have pivoted to using catchers Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy in the lineup simultaneously. The 34-year-old Ozuna owns a .762 OPS this season -- his lowest since 2022 -- and could be shipped to another team before the July 31 trade deadline.
