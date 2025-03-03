Masataka Yoshida News: Makes spring debut

Yoshida served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Mets.

Yoshida made his Grapefruit League debut Sunday and made an immediate impact. He came to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning and delivered a ground-rule double then singled and drove in a run in his next at-bat. Yoshida has been slowed in the early weeks of camp as he completes rehab from a labral tear in his right shoulder, which will limit him to DH for now. Boston manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com that Yoshida is "still at 45 feet" in his throwing program. That suggests he may not be ready for the Opening Day roster if limited only to DH. The Red Sox are much deeper than when Yoshida signed with the club in 2023, and there's no urgency to rush him into an everyday role.