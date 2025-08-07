The Padres rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth frame to take their first lead, and Miller got the call to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the inning. He issued a two-out walk but overpowered the other three batters he faced, striking them out on a combined nine pitches. Miller's first two outings with the Padres weren't great -- he allowed two runs on three hits over two frames -- but his dominance Wednesday emphasizes what a tremendous impact he could make on the team's already great bullpen. That said, Miller's fantasy value actually took a hit with his move to San Diego, as he probably isn't going to be the full-time closer given the presence of All-Star Robert Suarez. Though Miller closed Wednesday, that may have been at least partly due to Suarez tossing 1.2 frames one day earlier.