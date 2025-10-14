Miller has been a full-time reliever the last two seasons and has been arguably the best bullpen arm in the game during that span, collecting a 2.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 43.1 percent strikeout rate over 115 regular-season appearances. If the Padres elect to keep him in a relief role, he would likely take over as closer, as incumbent Robert Suarez is expected to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract and become a free agent. However, Miller has past experience as a starter and the club could try him in that role, particularly if it loses both Dylan Cease and Michael King in free agency.