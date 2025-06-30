Matt Chapman Injury: Could return for homestand

Chapman (hand) may be able to return to action ahead of the Giants' six-game homestand beginning July 7 versus the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Chapman took batting practice Monday, after which manager Bob Melvin said it's possible that the third baseman could be available for the entirety of San Francisco's upcoming homestand. Chapman has been out since June 8 due to a right hand sprain, and he seems to be on track to return prior to the All-Star break.