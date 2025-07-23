Matt Chapman Injury: X-rays on elbow come back clean

Chapman was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 9-3 win over Atlanta after he was hit by a pitch in the left elbow earlier in the contest, but X-rays returned negative, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run prior to departing.

Chapman looked to be in pain when he was struck by an 89-mile-per-hour sinker in the top of the seventh, but he was able to stay in the game and then played an inning in the field before he was removed from the contest. The Giants held a six-run lead at the time of his departure, so Chapman may have just been pulled from the game as a precaution. With a team off day on tap Thursday, Chapman will have some extra time to heal before the Giants return to action Friday againts the Mets.