Matt Chapman News: Clubs pair of homers
Chapman went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.
Chapman's second blast put the Giants ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning, but the lead didn't stick. The third baseman went 3-for-12 with two homers and five strikeouts over three games against the Mets after an elbow injury scare Wednesday versus Atlanta that ultimately didn't cost him a full game of action. Chapman is up to a .243/.351/.459 slash line with 16 homers, 41 RBI, 49 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 82 contests this season.
