Matt Chapman News: Homers Sunday

Chapman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Chapman cut the Giants' deficit to 7-4 in the sixth inning with a two-out, opposite-field blast off Jose Berrios, his 13th homer this season. Chapman would also deliver just his second multi-hit effort in 11 games since returning from the IL -- he'd gone just 2-for-27 (.074) in seven contests prior to Sunday. Overall, the 32-year-old Chapman is slashing .234/.343/.425 with 33 RBI, 44 runs scored and seven steals across 318 plate appearances.