Matt Chapman News: In Friday's lineup

Chapman (elbow) is starting at third base and batting out of the cleanup spot against the Mets on Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Chapman was lifted from Wednesday's game against Atlanta after being hit by a pitch in the left elbow. The good news for the Giants and the veteran third baseman was that X-rays came back negative, and he has been given the green light to play in Friday's series opener. Chapman has gone 7-for-22 (.318) with one triple, two home runs and seven RBI since the All-Star break.