Matt Chapman News: Tallies two RBI in loss

Chapman went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a double and a walk in Monday's 9-5 loss to Atlanta.

Chapman drove in the Giants' first run on an RBI single in the first inning and added an RBI double in the ninth. The 32-year-old has recorded two hits in back-to-back outings, and Monday's game marked his third multi-hit effort since returning from a sprained right hand July 5. The third baseman has appeared in 12 games this month, slashing .213/.275/.319 with nine runs scored, five RBI, two doubles and one home run across 51 plate appearances.