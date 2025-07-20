Matt Vierling News: Delivers key hit Sunday

Vierling went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Vierling's box score doesn't jump off the page, but he provided the key hit by delivering an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning that broke a 1-1 tie. The utility man has struggled to get his bat going during an injury-riddled season, though he's now riding a modest three-game hitting streak, and his playing time has been trending upward recently as well. His versatility gives him a path to a fairly consistent spot in the lineup if he continues to produce at the plate.