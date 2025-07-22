Max Muncy Injury: Advances to on-field BP

Muncy (knee) took batting batting practice on the field Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy resumed swinging a bat Friday, and he took another step toward his return from a left knee injury Tuesday. The veteran third baseman was given a six-week timeline when he was placed on the injured list July 3, and he appears to be in line to meet or beat that estimate. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Muncy's return is "coming a lot quicker than we had hoped or had expected" and said the slugger could be back in "a couple weeks," per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.