Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Max Muncy headshot

Max Muncy Injury: Progressing well

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Muncy (knee) started swinging a bat Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy took swings Friday for the first time since being placed on the injured list July 3. Of his recovery, Muncy said, "we're right where we think we should be," and that "everything feels great." The third baseman appears to be on track for a mid-August return, which is right in line with the initial six-week projected absence.

Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers
