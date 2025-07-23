Max Muncy Injury: Rehab games around the corner

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Muncy (knee) will travel to the team's spring training complex in Arizona on Thursday to take live at-bats for a few days, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

If Muncy comes out of the workout without any hiccups, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. The veteran third baseman has recovered from a left knee bone bruise more quickly than expected and is tracking toward a return from the 10-day injured list in early August if all continues to go well in his recovery process.