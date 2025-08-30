This was Kelly's second straight win and fourth straight quality start. It was also the third time in six starts with the Rangers where he didn't walk a batter. He gave up solo home runs to Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker in the third inning, but the Rangers' lead was never under any serious threat. Kelly is now at a 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 149:46 K:BB through 164 innings over 28 starts between Texas and Arizona. He's projected to avoid facing his former team next week and is instead lined up for a home start versus the Astros.