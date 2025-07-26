Merrill Kelly News: Suffers tough-luck loss

Kelly (9-6) took the loss against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over three innings.

Kelly gave up a two-run homer in the second inning, and that proved to be all the Pirates needed as the Diamondbacks were shut out. The 36-year-old still logged his fourth quality start in five July outings, allowing just eight earned runs over 30.2 innings during that stretch. He'll take a 3.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 121:38 K:BB across 128.2 innings into a road matchup with the Athletics next weekend.