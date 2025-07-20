Merrill Kelly News: Works around four walks in win

Kelly (9-5) earned the win Sunday against St. Louis, yielding two runs on three hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Despite issuing four free passes for the second consecutive outing, Kelly managed to notch his 12th quality start with this 97-pitch performance. The 36-year-old limited the Cardinals to just one extra-base hit, a Victor Scott double in the third that turned into the first run, as he made his sixth straight start allowing three or fewer runs. Kelly will make an attractive trade chip for Arizona at the upcoming deadline because he's pitched to a 2.79 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 115:30 K:BB across 113 innings since a nine-run disaster at the Yankees on April 3. The veteran righty currently lines up for a juicy matchup at Pittsburgh next weekend.