Michael Darrell-Hicks News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Darrell-Hicks to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Darrell-Hicks made one appearance after being recalled from the minors Saturday, giving up three earned runs in one inning against the Tigers on Sunday. He'll now be sent back to Salt Lake in favor of Connor Brogdon and Hector Neris, who were promoted Tuesday to give Los Angeles a couple of fresh bullpen arms.
