Kansas City will restore two of its top starters to the rotation during the upcoming series with Seattle, as Cole Ragans (shoulder) is in line to return from the 60-day injured list Wednesday. After being placed on the 7-day IL last Tuesday, Wacha will wind up just a little over the minimum amount of time due to the concussion, which he sustained in what the team described as an "off-field accident," per MLB.com. Wacha was cleared to resume throwing shortly after being deactivated and shouldn't be operating with any restrictions Tuesday.