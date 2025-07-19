Michael Wacha News: Delivers quality start Saturday

Wacha came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out one.

The veteran righty was actually in line for a 1-0 loss until the Royals pushed across the tying run in the top of the eighth inning. Wacha produced his ninth quality start of the season on 78 pitches (51 strikes), but he's struggled to provide much consistency since the beginning of June, posting a 4.78 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB over his last eight outings and 43.1 innings with a 1-5 record. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Guardians.