Making just his second start since joining Minnesota, Abel delivered his finest outing with his new club against the team that traded him away this past July. The right-hander spun six shutout innings for the first time since his major-league debut back in mid-May, and he tied his season high in strikeouts. Given his prospect pedigree and sparkling season finale, the 2020 first-rounder should be under consideration for a back-end rotation spot for the rebuilding Twins in 2026 but will still likely need to prove himself during spring training. Abel will finish the campaign with a rough 6.23 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB over 39 frames.