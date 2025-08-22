Picked up from the Phillies at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Jhoan Duran to Philadelphia, Abel has posted a 1.76 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings in his first three outings with Triple-A St. Paul. The 24-year-old has made six starts at the big-league level, collecting a 5.04 ERA and 21:9 K:BB across 25 frames. The Twins hope to get Pablo Lopez (shoulder) and Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) back before long, but Abel could get the chance to stick in the big-league rotation for the rest of the season if he pitches well.